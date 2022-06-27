Donald Devereux, 1935-2022 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – Donald Devereux, a lifelong Ludlow, Vt. resident, passed away June 23, 2022, with his family by his side.

He was born in 1935 to the late Reginald and Rena (Tucker) Devereux.

In June 1958 he married his wife Jacqueline (Foster), who predeceased him.

Don was a Property Manager for Okemo Trailside Condos for 30 years, retiring in 1998. He was a Ludlow Selectboard member for many years, a member of the American Legion, a member of the Masons, and he served in the Army during the Korea Era, 1952 to 1955.

During his retirement years, he spent his summers at the family’s ocean side cottage in Five Islands, Maine and winters in Big Pine Key, Fla. and in between seasons he spent time at his home in Ludlow.

He is survived by his three daughters, Michelle and her husband Robert Brandt of Ludlow, Charlene and her husband Scott Baitz of Ludlow, Pamela Devereux of Big Pine Key, Fla., his grandson Matthew Devereux of Mt Holly, Vt., and his brother Vern Devereux of Barton, Vt.

Besides his wife, he was also predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Hunt.

A private service will be held in Ludlow at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.