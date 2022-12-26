DNA test results meet the family tree

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Windham County Genealogy Interest Group will meet on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rockingham Library and over zoom. This meeting’s focus will be on DNA test results coupled with family trees.

DNA testing companies are heavily promoting their products by offering sales for the holidays, which means that many more matches will be coming to those who have already tested. Those who are testing for the first time now have many more possibilities than in the past. Testing companies have also made changes to their websites. In this meeting we will focus on how to get the most out of your test results and talk about how to take advantage of the features offered on each company’s website.

Testing alone is not enough. To be useful for genealogy, a family tree needs to be uploaded or created to connect the results of the person who took the test to the profile card in their family tree. Then, it is possible to connect matches who are known relatives to their profiles on the tree. New tools and enhancements to existing tools provide a way to sort through matches to identify common ancestors. It is possible to make connections with cousins who may not be known in person but who can help provide information about ancestors that others are also researching.

To register for this program or to share your questions about DNA test results, go to https://forms.gle/D5X6wDAhdt36bbJw9. Zoom links will be emailed to registrants.

Meetings are free and open to all with an interest in family history. The Windham County Genealogy Interest Group is an informal organization whose members are dedicated to genealogy education, research and best practices. Meetings are held every other month, alternating between the libraries in Brattleboro and Bellows Falls, and online using Zoom. For more information, please contact windhamcountygig@gmail.com