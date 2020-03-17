DMV grants 90-day extension for license and registration renewals

MONTPELIER, Vt. – As a direct result of Executive Order 01-20 that Gov. Phil Scott signed on Friday, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles is supporting the state’s mitigation efforts by urging Vermonters to renew registrations online and renew licenses by mail to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19 infection.

“Completing renewals by mail or online is a great convenience to our customers, and at this time, it is also a vital way to contribute to public health and the greater good,” said DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli.

Vehicle registrations can be renewed online. Information is available at the secure DMV Express website, www.secure.vermont.gov/dmv/express.

Most drivers’ licenses can be renewed by mail. Clear instructions on how to do so are included with the renewal forms that Vermonters receive in the mail from the DMV when their licenses are due to expire.

For Vermonters who cannot make those options work, Gov. Scott directed DMV to grant a 90-day extension for all license and registration renewals. Vermonters are encouraged to complete their renewals on time by using the online or mail option, but extensions will be in place during this time of need.

“I appreciate Commissioner Minoli’s quick work to support Vermonters who may need flexibility with renewals during these unprecedented times,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “We must all do our part, and I urge Vermonters to take advantage of these online services to help in our effort to slow the spread of this virus and protect those at greatest risk.”

According to DMV data, 80% of all visits to DMV offices are for registrations and licenses. Most of those are renewals. The DMV encourages Vermonters to take advantage of the online and mail options for renewals at a time when staying home can contribute to staying healthy and protecting the elderly and very ill – who are at greater risk of more severe symptoms.

For assistance with renewals, customers may contact the DMV call center at 802-828-2000 or 888-998-3766 or get online assistance by completing the contact form on the DMV website, www.dmv.vermont.gov/contact. Staff responds to online contact form submissions continuously throughout each business day.