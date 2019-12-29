Division of Liquor Control workshops in the region

REGION – Division of Liquor Control workshops will be held in East Dorset, Manchester, and Bennington during the months of January, February, and March. Anyone that sells or serves alcohol or sells tobacco must be trained before they start working and then must be recertified every two years afterwards, per the requirements of Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery.

“We are excited to offer those involved in the serving or sales of alcohol or tobacco the opportunity to attend one of our area classroom seminars. Although we also offer online training, our classroom seminars offer attendees the unique opportunity to interact face-to-face with our instructors as well to share experiences with other students employed by businesses throughout the region. We have found that our instructor-led classes tend to be the most effective method for helping students understand their legal responsibilities as well as helping them to understand how vital they are to assuring responsible consumption of alcohol and in helping prevent the misuse of alcohol and tobacco,” says Erik Volk, Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery.

Preregistration is required at www.secure.vermont.gov/DLC/eventreg.

First class licensee workshops are for anyone that serves alcohol and works for a bar, restaurant, club, hotel, caterer, bookstore or art gallery, or library. Workshops will be held Jan. 7 at 9:30 a.m. in E. Dorset; Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. in Bennington; and March 6 at 1 p.m. in Manchester.

Second class licensee workshops are for anyone that sells alcohol or tobacco and works for a store. Workshops will be held Jan. 22 9:30 a.m. in E. Dorset; Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. in Bennington; and March 11 at 1 p.m. in E. Dorset.

The Collaborative is pleased to coordinate these trainings with the Division of Liquor Control. Sellers and servers of alcohol and sellers of tobacco are primary persons responsible for preventing underage access to alcohol and tobacco. These classes focus on the statutes and laws related to selling alcohol and tobacco and serving alcohol and how the seller and server can make a responsible sale.

For more information, contact Victoria Silsby, The Collaborative, at 802-824-4200 or Vermont Division of Liquor Control at 802-828-2339.