Divided Sky Foundation gets DRB approval for addiction rehab facility

LUDLOW, Vt. – Divided Sky Foundation’s proposed 40-bed substance use treatment facility, at the former Green Mountain at Fox Run location, has been granted approval by Ludlow’s Development Review Board, confirming that the facility has satisfied current zoning regulations.

Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, founder of Divided Sky Foundation, had selected the Ludlow location saying that Windsor leads the area in overdose deaths, and that Vermont is 11th in the nation in overdose rates. Anastasio, who himself is in long-term recovery and found help at a residential rehab facility, said he wanted to help Vermont with this problem, noting the lack of beds and that more programs are needed to bridge the gap between needs and services.

Ascension Recovery Services will be running the program from the Ludlow location for Divided Sky.

Although many area and regional addiction recovery counselors and supporters spoke in favor of the approval, the application faced opposition during several different DRB meetings, with representatives from the Fox Run condominiums that sit behind the facility and the newly purchased Fox Run Golf Club opposing the go-ahead.

According to Rose Goings, Ludlow’s Director of Planning and Zoning, there is a 30-day time limit to file an appeal but no appeal had come forward at this time.