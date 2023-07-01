DiTrani Brothers on the Tavern Lawn

PUTNEY, Vt. – Twilight Music continues its 20th Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of folk, world beat, jazz, Americana, rock, and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, July 9, with The DiTrani Brothers. The seven concert series continues every other Sunday through Aug. 20. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. in downtown Putney on the Putney Tavern lawn – bring a lawn chair or blanket – or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain. Co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project, the series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, Green Mountain Well, Soundview Paper Company, Rod’s, and many other Putney area businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public, donations are accepted, and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

The DiTrani Brothers, by way of bent melodies and driving rhythms, play perilous tunes for the hopeful, with elements of Balkan music and early American jazz and swing. They deliver both wistful and raucous performances at venues ranging from The House of Blues in New Orleans, to DIY backyard stages. Originally from North Bend, Wash., brothers Bobby and Walker DiTrani began writing songs together while traveling across the country, playing music on the streets. Since then, they’ve recorded two albums and toured throughout the U.S. with drummer Eddie Gaudet. Now a quartet with acoustic bassist Benjamin Richards, they just released their third album, “Dust Harvest.”