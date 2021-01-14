Discover practical spirituality and its connection to improving real life

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Tom McElroy, a practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will present his virtual, online talk, “Spiritual discovery: How you can better the world,” at www.csbrattleboro.org/lecture from Tuesday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 31.

The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Holy Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, and show how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science. The talk is free, open to the community, and sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist in Brattleboro.

“Spiritual discovery is about understanding more of what God is and learning to see our lives and the world through God’s all-good nature,” says McElroy. “It’s about stripping away surface-level appearances in order to discern what actually is. Spiritual discovery reveals what is substantial, lasting, and powerful – and this leads to healing. What’s the outcome? Progress. Transformation. Wholeness. For anyone.”

Sharing examples of healing from his own life and professional practice of Christian Science, McElroy will explain why Christian Science is both Christian and scientific, meaning that people can prove its effectiveness for themselves, as fully described in the book Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, written by the founder of the Christian Science movement, Mary Baker Eddy. Tom will discuss how these perspectives help address issues relevant to our times such as equality, and the need for stability during this time of government transition.

McElroy will touch on the life of Mary Baker Eddy, a mid-19th century woman from New England, who came to understand, confirm, and teach what she felt was original Christian healing. Eddy herself said she was especially inspired by Christ Jesus’ demand, “He that believes on me, the works that I do will he do also; and greater works than these will he do, because I go unto my Father,” found in the Gospel of John 14:12 in the Bible.

For over 150 years, people around the world have worked to follow Christ Jesus in this practice of Christianity and continue to do so today, with healings of physical ills and personal difficulties.

Tom McElroy has been a Christian Science practitioner for many years, helping people on a daily basis through this scientific approach to prayer. He currently works from his home base near Boston, Mass., to speak to audiences around the world as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.