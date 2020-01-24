Dinner to benefit Australian relief efforts

CAVENDISH, Vt. – To help raise money to aid those most affected by the Australian bush fires, Cavendish Town Elementary School students, as part of the Carmine Guica Young Historians’ Preserve & Serve program, are partnering with the Ludlow Rotary and Murdock’s Restaurant.

On Feb. 6, from 4-9 p.m., Murdock’s Restaurant on the Proctorsville Green will donate a percentage of the night’s profits to assist the Ludlow Rotary’s Australian Fire Disaster Relief. Funds will support both the people and wildlife devastated by the fires. You can call ahead for reservations at 802-554-0126.

In addition, throughout the area, you will find Rotary donation boxes, some of which offer bracelets made by the students. Please consider supporting this effort. All donations are tax-deductible. One hundred percent of the funds go to Australia. Checks should be written to Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Foundation.