ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Starting Monday, June 21 at 7 a.m., the Exit 6 southbound off-ramp on Interstate-91 will be closed for the week to allow for milling and paving of the ramp.

All motorists wanting to use Exit 6 southbound off-ramp will be detoured to Exit 7 southbound off-ramp, then follow a signed detour on Route 5 southbound.

The ramp is expected to reopen Friday, June 25, 2021 by 5 p.m.