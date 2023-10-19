Deborah A. Nellis, 1957-2023

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Deborah Ann (Urban) Nellis, born Nov. 9, 1957, died Oct. 9, 2023. Deb was born in Tonawanda, N.Y., to Frederick and Mary Ann (O’Brien) Urban. Deb was one of five children; she was a twin, born with the distinguishing feature of one brown eye and one green eye. Her life was taken early, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Deb’s family later moved to Springville, N.Y., Where she and her siblings attended Saint Aloysius Catholic School. Deb graduated from Griffith Institute in 1975. While attending Griffith Institute, she met the love of her life, Michael Nellis. The couple married on Feb. 28, 1976. In September 1976, they welcomed their first son Jeremy. Three years later they welcomed their daughter Chandra. They decided to head out west in 1980; the family moved to Steamboat Springs, Colo. Though loving the big sky, friends, and skiing, the family decided to move back east to be closer to family. They settled in Waitsfield, Vt. Deb joined the Sugarbush Real Estate staff, where she worked for over 12 years. Deb loved to sew, making memorable Halloween costumes and Christmas gifts. She had an adventurous spirt, and loved to travel. She loved to visit antique stores, auctions, and flea markets, searching to complete her treasured collections. She was very active, and was proud to be part of Moms on Bikes (MOB). She competed in several triathlons, and loved to swim. In 1997, the family moved to Londonderry, Vt. Deb took a job with Winhall Real Estate, and continued to work until 2014, when her illness wouldn’t allow her to work anymore. Deb had many dogs that she loved with all her heart. Every morning you could find her out walking with them around Lowell Lake. She was a devoted and loving wife, mom, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years Michael Nellis; her children Jeremy (Allie) Nellis and Chandra (Christopher) Blencowe; her four beloved grandchildren Parker, Eliza, Tenley, and Tallis; her four siblings Diane (Phil) Thompson, David (Pat) Urban, Donald (Deb) Urban, and Denise Ciszak (her twin). She is predeceased by her parents Fred and Mary Urban, and her brother-in-law Dan Ciszak. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). A service will be held at a later date.