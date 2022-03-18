David Regan, 1940-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – David R. Regan, 81, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, March 14, 2022. He was born Dec. 29, 1940, the son of Leslie and Ida (Wheelock) Regan. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from the Springfield High School class of 1958. Many in his class still meet for a monthly breakfast gathering, which he enjoyed very much through the years.

Like many in Springfield, David’s early years were spent working at Fellows Gear Shaper. He also worked for construction contractors and paint contractors. His final 11 years of employment were at McDermott MFG, before his retirement in 2002.

In 1972, he married and later divorced, but his marriage produced his two wonderful daughters, Heather and Erin Regan, whom he was very proud of for their many accomplishments.

On Aug. 6, 1988, David married “His Life Partner,” Joy Zaleski. Together they were able to enjoy a mutual hobby of antiquing and old stuff, biannual weeklong trips to Brimfield, Mass., a week at Madison-Bouckville, N.Y., and any flea market or yard sale they could find, always adding to one of their collections. He was also a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan for more than 50 years. He never gave up on ‘em, noted by the star on the back of his trucks. David and Joy were able to go on many vacations and really enjoyed every bit of it.

David didn’t think he’d like to have a dog, but they adopted a little rough coat Jack Russell named Bridget. Even though Joy was the dog lover, Bridget took to David and never left his side and could be seen riding on the console of his truck, including daily trips to Jakes Market to purchase lottery tickets, and soon she won him over completely.

David is survived by his wife, Joy; his daughter, Heather, daughter, Erin, and daughter-in-law, April Wortmann; nephews, nieces, and an extended Regan “Leominster Family.”

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Evelyn Regan (Leominster, Mass.), and brother-in-law Steve Zaleski (Charlestown, N.H.).

David never lacked for a story, joke, or one-liner… We’re gonna miss him.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Davis Memorial Chapel. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate.

Donations may be made to the Springfield Humane Society (in memory of David Regan), 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.