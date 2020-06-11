Dari Joy celebrating Class of 2020 with free sundaes

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – During the weekend of Father’s Day, June 21, Dari Joy is celebrating the Class of 2020 with a free small sundae to graduating seniors in Fall Mountain Regional and Bellows Falls Union high schools. Seniors should visit Dari Joy in Bellows Falls during the weekend of June 19-21 and present a school ID or driver’s license to redeem their free sundae.

Owner Richard DeMuzio and manager Mallory Jantti stated, “We’re doing this to give back to seniors who lost out on their graduation ceremony. We employ a lot of students and this is one way to thank them.” They also congratulate their own Emily Bazin on her graduation from BFUHS. Congratulations Class of 2020.