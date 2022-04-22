Daniel Martinez, 1965-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Daniel Martinez, 56, of LaBelle, Fla., died March 28, 2022 after a period of failing health. He was born the third of six children to Dario and Maria Martinez on May 1, 1965 in Naples, Fla.

For a short time the family lived in Michigan but the children returned to Florida and Dan attended school in LaBelle. He married Sherry Edwards 1984-1991 and moved to Vermont. He later married Nealia Barnes 2000-2013 and lived in New Hampshire. Dan worked construction for Ingram, Jancewicz, Everard, himself, and also with good friend Eric Clark before returning to Florida in 2017 where he continued in construction. When not working, he enjoyed time with friends and family, making furniture, sports, bicycling, hiking, drawing, camping, music, and movies.

Dan is survived by his Martinez family: four brothers – Dario Jr., David (Machelle), Dean, and Diego (Eileen); one sister Diana; three sons, Daniel Jr. (Rachel), Jacob (Jennifer), and Anthony; two daughters, Emelia and Elicia; three grandsons, Peyton, Jaxon, and Cayden; three nephews, David Jr., Lenny, and Mateo; four nieces, Jennifer, Kelly, Sierra, and Erikka; his Aunt Rosa; and many cousins, grand-nephews, and nieces. A celebration of life will be held June 4 in Florida.