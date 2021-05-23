The Dance Factory showcases students in outdoor performance series

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Dance Factory proudly presented the talents of their student dancers through a series of four outdoor showcases held at North School in North Springfield, Vt. The performances occurred on the evenings of May 10 through May 13 and were designed as a Covid-19 restriction-compliant alternative to the school’s traditional recital, held annually in the Springfield High School auditorium. As the recital of 2020 was canceled due to pandemic concerns, the week marked a joyous return to performing for students and faculty, as well as their families and the community.

Each night featured a maximum of five original dance pieces performed in an open field, lending to an intimate experience for dancers and audience. Styles included classical and contemporary ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and tap dance. Performers ranged in age from 5 to adult and included several multi-generational families of dancers. While most dancers were able to perform on the grass, tap dancers utilized individual plywood sheets as their dance floor. Advanced ballet students had to forgo pointe shoes due to safety concerns; as an alternative, solo performances were filmed in the studio.

Covid-19 restrictions have been particularly challenging for those in the performing arts. The Dance Factory pivoted to comply by offering outdoor classes, limiting indoor class sizes, and requiring dancers to physically distance by confining them to sectioned-off spaces. Many classes were offered virtually, with some students choosing to remain remote through the year. As restrictions are lifted, the studio will be able to increase class sizes and move toward normalcy.

The Dance Factory, located on Main Street in Springfield, has been a fixture of the community since 1984. Since its inception, the studio has endeavored to combine quality instruction with an inclusive atmosphere that welcomes dancers of all ages and levels. Their annual production of The Nutcracker, a fundraiser for arts programs in public schools, has been performed for over 20 years. The Dance Factory is currently sponsoring an original ballet choreographed by faculty member Ashley Hensel-Browning and featuring dancers from Windsor County. The new ballet, based on the story of Thumbelina, is set to music by Vermont composer Evan Premo and will premiere in June.

Reservations are being taken now for summer classes at The Dance Factory, which include offerings for beginning to advanced students. Classes for children include parent-child dance, creative movement, ballet, hip hop, and yoga. Teen and adult classes include ballet, beginning ballet, jazz, tap, modern, and yoga. For more information, please visit www.dancefactoryvt.com.