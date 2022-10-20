Dana N. Larmie, 1955-2022

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Dana N. Larmie, 66, of Charlestown, N.H., received his wings on Oct. 2, 2022. Dana was born in Claremont, N.H. on Nov. 7, 1955, to George and Mary Larmie. He had four siblings and lived in several Vermont and New Hampshire towns growing up. He spoke mostly of living in Windsor, where he spent his teen years and went to high school. Dana was a gentle soul with a nurturing spirit. He could only be called kind and loving, and anyone who knew him well might describe him as easy-going, fun, thoughtful, and exceptionally forgiving.

Without fail, Dana was supportive and respectful to those who treated him the same. He was an honest man, with great knowledge on many subjects. He was proud of his Abenaki heritage and wore it very well. Dana was strong and stoic, and always, always charming. Most definitely a one-of-a-kind gem.

Dana took pleasure in playing pool, his Harley, a good smoke, current events, woodworking, beekeeping, and outdoor chores. He loved music and concerts (especially Bob Dylan), old westerns, football (Raiders), and WWE wrestling. Other favorites included Curtis’ BBQ, bacon, and an occasional Bacardi Gold and Pepsi. More recently, he had taken a liking to the ocean, watching NASCAR, and taming Miss Kitty. As a younger man Dana enjoyed sugaring, trapping, canoeing, hunting, and snowmobiling.

Dana always relished a hard day’s work. He was employed from the time he was able to be, at times holding several jobs to support his young family. His last three places of employment before retirement were with Idlenot Dairy, Luzenac America, and WHS Manufacturing, a builder of Timberpeg homes. When between jobs, Dana didn’t have to search for work, it would find him. He always left a job on good terms and went highly recommended to the next. He was a conscientious and totally dedicated employee wherever he worked.

Dana was adored by his wife Brenda, and he equally cherished her. They were fortunate to spend 21 years together in a loving relationship. Dana has three daughters: Naomi (AJ), Heidi (Jason), and Carly (Steven), and two stepsons: Gavin and Lars (Lisa). He also has ten grandchildren, who he loved to the moon and back; Kole, Sommer, Layne, Amira, Nyah, Wyatt, Kaz, Memphis, Sonney, and Aria. Dana has one remaining sister, Donna, who he held in highest esteem. He is also survived by an aunt, several nieces and nephews, and many cousins. It is essential to include his mother-in-law, Irene, who will forever be his biggest fan.

Dana was a spiritual man, but due to unfortunate circumstances, he no longer felt comfortable practicing his faith within a church setting. However, he continued to practice his spirituality and faith with his special connection to nature and people. There will be no calling hours or services; that isn’t what Dana wanted.

Fly high, Hadji. You’ll be missed.