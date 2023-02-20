Dana Aquadro appointed as incoming principal of Leland and Gray

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – After an extensive candidate search and interview process, Mr. Dana Aquadro was elected as the new principal of Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, slated to begin his principalship on July 1. Aquadro joined the Leland & Gray community in July of 2022 as the assistant principal and has spent this school year using his expertise as an educator to connect with students and support teachers. He is a supporter of personalized and experiential and project based learning and values the individuality of each student.

Aquadro earned his bachelors and his MEd from Keene State College, and his administrator’s certificate from the Upper Valley Educators Institute. Besides one year spent in Portland, Maine, Aquadro has lived in Vermont his entire life. He worked at Bellows Falls Middle School (BFMS) for twenty-seven years, as both an English teacher and as the assistant principal from 2018-2022. Aquadro’s focus as a teacher at BFMS was to make learning more enjoyable; he constantly thought of new ways to approach teaching English and to make the process more creative and engaging for students.

Aquadro will start his tenure as principal by “creating a culture of kindness and support so that students are able to explore possibilities for their future and give students a variety of opportunities to develop the skills they need to be successful. Conversations with students about the value of learning and how it connects to their lives should be continuous,” Aquadro says. “Working collaboratively students, staff, and community will continue changing Leland & Gray into the school of their dreams.” Chairperson for the West River Education District, Al Claussen “congratulates and welcomes Dana to his new leadership role as Principal of Leland & Gray” stating that Aquadro “brings a wealth of hands-on classroom experience to this next phase of his career.”

Outside of school, Aquadro enjoys time with his wife Carla and his two children Paul and Ella, and their dogs. Additionally he enjoys exercising and the arts, such as literature, film, cooking, and music.