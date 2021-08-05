Dan Richardson presents “Rules of the Road”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Dan Richardson from Edward Jones at the Springfield Town Library Thursday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. for his presentation of “Rules of the Road.”

Dan will be discussing some investing and retirement planning basics. His main goal is to give people the knowledge to help them navigate through the overwhelming world of personal finance and have them use that knowledge to make the best possible decisions to set themselves up for success.

Dan Richardson grew up in the Vernon and Brattleboro area of Vermont. He went to Quinnipiac University for his finance degree and attended the Edward Jones Financial Advisor Career Development Program for seven months out of college. He has been in this Springfield office for over two years working with Gerry Mittica, Sandy Neronsky, and Kassandra Bell. He played baseball for most of his life, and he is a diehard Boston sports fan through and through.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Tracey at 802-885-3108 or stlvtprograms@gmail.com.