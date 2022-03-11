Dale Vicki McGivern, 1954-2022

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Dale Vicki McGivern, 67, of Picknell Road, passed away peacefully at home after a strong fight with COPD on Feb. 27, 2022, with loved ones by her side and her beloved dog Shadow. Dale was born Nov. 27, 1954, the daughter of Gordon and Irene (Lamphere) Kennett, the youngest of eleven children.

Dale enjoyed spending her time reading books, being outside gardening – even with her lack of a green thumb. Dale was also a fun-loving woman who enjoyed family time, cookouts, swimming, and family reunions. Dale pursued many paths in life, working at Thompson Paper Mill and sewing stuffed animals at home for Douglas Toy Company while raising her twin boys. Dale was also a caregiver to many people, taking great pride in making sure the people she cared for were treated with the upmost professionalism and compassion. Dale was never afraid to take the next leap into something new, becoming a mother of three. Dale married Ron McGivern in 1988 and together they started their own business BF Taxi. Dale resumed being a caregiver, working for VNH and Bayada Health Care. Continuing her passion for others Dale opened her home to help yet another.

Dale is survived by her son Christopher Kingsbury, daughter Heaven McGivern, sister Ramona Sweat, two brothers Wendell & wife Shirley Kennett, James & wife Nancy Kennett, several grandchildren and a few great-grandchildren, and, as you would expect having a large family, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband Ron McGivern, son Jeremy Kingsbury, three brothers Terry Kennett, Donald Kennett, Wayne Kennett, four sisters Gloria Coburn, Bonnie Dalley, Judith Colburn, and Elaine LaBounty.

Calling hours will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, VT, 05101. Burial will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family.

Dale was a proud volunteer and supporter of Westminster Cares. We believe she would be honored if you would help them as well, in lieu of flowers please send donations to Westminster Cares PO Box 312, Westminster, VT. 05158. Attn. Donna Dawson.