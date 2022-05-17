Dale A. Knowles, 1963-2022

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Dale Arthur Knowles, 58, of Charlestown, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2022.

Dale is predeceased by his parents, Sandra (nee Seavey) and Duane Knowles, his maternal grandparents, Doris and Donald Seavey, his paternal grandmother, Katherine Knowles, and his uncle, Marcel Knowles. He is survived by his wife, Helen, his sister, Maggie and her husband Mike, his sister, Nancey and her life partner Brian, along with uncles, aunts, cousins, and many close friends who were like family to him.

Dale was born April 25, 1963, in Bellows Falls, Vt., and attended North Walpole Elementary, Walpole Junior High, and Fall Mountain Regional High schools. He lived in the Fall Mountain region his entire life. Dale was an avid fisherman and was happiest when he was fishing in Pittsburg, N.H. with his dad and Uncle Mark. When not fishing, Dale could often be found hanging out with his friends, Gary or Joe.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Walpole, N.H.

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont, NH 03743.