Daisy Gosselin, 1936-2022

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Daisy (Rogers) Gosselin, 85, died on July 1, 2022, at home, surrounded by family after battling cancer for 18 months. She was born on July 8, 1936, in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Victoria Klemisofski and Richard Rogers. She attended Springfield schools.

During her younger years, she formed friendships with many people with whom she had close relationships to the rest of her life. She married Edward Gosselin on July 8, 1953. They were married for 65 years.

Daisy loved her “little house on the hill,” and she was the ultimate hostess there. She looked forward to welcoming family into her home. She hosted many family holidays and get-togethers for aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and children. She was loved by all of her grandchildren. They knew in her freezer were favorite homemade treats, kept ready in case anyone came for a visit. She was an artist with her home, garden, and dinner table, making each one look like a piece of artwork.

She will be remembered for her attention to detail, her loyalty to lifelong friends, and her love and care for her family.

She survived by her four sons, Gary (Jeanie) Gosselin of Rowlett, Texas, David (Katherine) Gosselin of Springfield, Vt., Jeffrey Gosselin of Whitefish, Mont., and Peter (Nichole) Gosselin of Springfield, Vt.; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Delphine Rogers of Gaylord, Mich.; as well as by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Gosselin; daughter, Diane (Gosselin) Smith; and by her brother, Richard Rogers.

A graveside service for the family will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Memorial Chapel.