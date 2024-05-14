BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Catholic Youth Ministry (CYM) Youth Group gives youth an opportunity to enjoy a fun, faith-based social setting. We offer a safe and loving atmosphere for young people. We learn about our faith, go on local hikes, enjoy food and snacks, watch movies, and play ping-pong, volley ball, and other games.

This youth group is facilitated by two of the moms that attend St. Charles Catholic Church in Bellows Falls, and Our Lady of the Valley Church in Townshend. All Youth ages 12-18 are welcome to join us at St. Charles Social Center, 31 Cherry Hill Street, Bellows Falls, Vt. We gather on the third Sunday of the month, from 2-5 p.m. Parents are welcome to join us. Please note that non-Catholics are welcome to attend this youth group. Hope to see you there.

For more information, please call or text Sara Frost – Our Lady of the Valley and West River Mission at 802-380-4765, or Celeste Marquise at 802-376-3507.