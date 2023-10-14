“Cruella” comes to Heald Auditorium

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., FOLA will screen the film “Cruella,” in the Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall.

“Cruella” is a gripping and stylish original story that explores the transformation of the iconic Disney villain, Cruella de Vil, before she fully embraces her wicked persona.

Set in 1970s London, the film introduces us to Estella, a young and exceptionally talented fashion enthusiast with a penchant for the avant-garde. Growing up as an orphan, Estella befriends a pair of fellow thieves, Jasper and Horace, and together, they navigate the bustling streets of London while engaging in various heists.

Estella’s life takes a dramatic turn when she catches the eye of fashion mogul Baroness von Hellman, a supremely fashionable and ruthless figure in the fashion world. Estella’s unparalleled creativity and flair for fashion design earn her an apprenticeship with the Baroness, who, unbeknownst to Estella, holds a dark secret connected to her past.

As Estella navigates the cutthroat world of high fashion, she begins to embrace her rebellious alter ego, Cruella. With the help of her newfound friends, Jasper and Horace, she starts to execute daring schemes to challenge the Baroness’ dominance in the industry. These elaborate heists not only captivate the public, but also lead to a fierce rivalry between Cruella and the Baroness.

The film delves into Cruella’s complex psyche as she grapples with her identity, the influence of her newfound fame, and the truths about her family’s history that begin to unravel. Along the way, viewers are treated to a visually stunning display of fashion, music, and a thrilling cat-and-mouse game between the two fashion mavens.

As tensions escalate, the movie hints at an epic showdown between Cruella and the Baroness, a confrontation that will ultimately determine the course of Cruella’s transformation into Disney’s most notorious villains.

Step into the world of style, intrigue, and chaos with “Cruella” – a cinematic masterpiece that will leave you craving more. Join us for a night of fashion-forward thrills, and discover the untold story of Disney’s most iconic villainess. Get ready to embrace your inner rebel at the must-see event of the year!

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The movie is open to everyone, and is free; donations are appreciated. For more information, call 802-228-3238.