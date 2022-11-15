Crown Point Realtors donate to local food shelves

REGION – The Crown Point Board of Realtors gave $5,000 to local food shelves and the Vermont Foodbank recently. At their last meeting, the board voted unanimously to help the local food shelves with a $1,000 check to each establishment. The Springfield Family Center, Black River Good Neighbors, the Chester Family Center, and Our Place in Bellows Falls, all received the funds prior to the holiday season.

“There is a lot of need in the community and we as realtors want to help those organizations who are helping families to provide assistance during the holiday season,” said Crown Point Board of Realtors President Lisa Kelley.

The Crown Point Board of Realtors held its community fundraiser “Golf for a Cause” in June of 2022. The fundraiser is their largest event of the year. “The money we raise at this event stays local,” says coordinator and Vermont State Good Neighbor of the Year Frank Provance. “This fund was created to be able to help those in need.” He further states, “The need is always there and we are happy to be able to give money to these organizations.”