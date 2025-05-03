CRC 100,000th tree planting ceremony in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC) is pleased to announce a special event commemorating the organization’s 100,000th tree planting in the Connecticut River watershed, to be held on Thursday, May 8, at 4 p.m., at 91 Paper Mill Road, Bellows Falls, Vt.

Since launching the restoration program in 2012 after the environmental impacts of hurricane Irene the year prior, CRC has worked to plant native trees and shrubs throughout the Connecticut River watershed in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Planting trees helps to revegetate riparian buffers and floodplain forests after ecological disturbance, and supports clean water and flood resiliency.

This ceremony will feature the planting of a birch tree at the site of the 2024 Blake Higgins Dam removal project. During the event, CRC staff will highlight the program’s history, the environmental benefits of buffer planting, and the ongoing efforts to foster clean water, healthy habitats, and resilient communities throughout the watershed. Local partners at the Vermont River Conservancy will be present to speak about the project site where the tree will be planted, and guests can see the current conditions of a site where a dam had been removed in 2024. A special guest will also be honored.

“Planting native vegetation along riverbanks is one of the most effective ways we can protect and restore our rivers,” said Ron Rhodes, director of programs at the Connecticut River Conservancy. “These riparian buffers improve water quality, stabilize banks, capture carbon, reduce erosion, and create vital habitat for fish and wildlife. They also play a critical role in reducing the impacts of flooding.”

“This planting marks an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to the health of the Connecticut River,” said Rebecca Todd, executive director at the Connecticut River Conservancy. “Every tree we plant is an investment in a healthier future – for our communities, our wildlife, and generations to come. We’re proud to work alongside fabulous partners and volunteers to continue stewarding the watershed’s lands and waters.”

CRC and partners conduct planting projects every spring and fall along the Connecticut River and its tributaries to filter polluted runoff and protect waterways from adjacent land use impacts.

Shortly following the celebratory planting, CRC is hosting the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at the Bellows Falls Opera House, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.