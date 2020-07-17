COVID Relief Funding rental and mortgage assistance now open

REGION – State funding for relief programs for renters and homeowners experiencing hardships due to COVID-19 are open for applications as of July 13.

Rental Stabilization Program

Vermont State Housing Authority is accepting applications from tenants and landlords in need of rental arrearage assistance due to COVID-19 to avert tenant eviction. Total available funding is currently $25 million. VSHA will accept applications on a rolling basis from July 13 through Dec. 20.

Vermont COVID Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program

Vermont Housing Finance Authority is accepting applications from homeowners July 13-Aug. 31. The program is limited to Vermont households that have missed two or more mortgage payments and with incomes in the last 90 days of $15,000 or under.

More information on the programs, eligibility, and applications can be found on the VSHA and VHFA websites.

The Windham and Windsor Housing Trust office on 68 Birge Street in Brattleboro will have a dedicated computer station for those who require access to internet and a computer. Please call 802-254-4604 for scheduling an appointment. Appointments are available Monday and Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.