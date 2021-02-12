Covid-19 vaccination expands to Vermonters age 70 and older

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Starting 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, people in Vermont who are age 70 and older will be able to make their appointment to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Going online to www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine is the fastest way to make an appointment, and there are enough slots at sites throughout Vermont for everyone who is eligible. Once at the MyVaccine website, people are asked to create an account. Vermonters age 70 and older can then log in to make their appointment.

The Health Department reports that more than 33,500 people in the 75 and older age group have made appointments to be vaccinated. Approximately 19,000 Vermonters in that age group have received at least their first dose.

Everyone can create an account now, but people who are newly eligible (age 70-74) must wait until Tuesday to make their appointment for vaccination. People 75 and older do not need to wait to make appointments.

If you already have an account because you were tested for Covid-19 through a Health Department site, use the same account to make your appointment. Family members and friends are encouraged to assist their loved ones with the online system as needed.

Vaccination sites are available around the state, and people can choose a nearby location when making their appointment. In addition, Walgreens has now joined Kinney Drugs as a participating pharmacy and is administering vaccine in 20 locations. To make an appointment at Walgreens, visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or go directly to its website at www.walgreens.com.

Anyone who is unable to make their appointment online, or who needs to speak with someone in a language other than English, can call 855-722-7878. The call center is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Please do not call to make an appointment until Feb. 16.

We encourage Vermonters to prepare ahead of time for when it’s their turn to get vaccinated by creating an account at the website. This will allow you to easily log in to make the appointment once you become eligible.

People who get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine will get either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Most people will be asked to wait for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to watch for reactions. Information about side effects and how to report any adverse reactions will be provided.

After getting their first dose, clinic staff will help people make an appointment to receive their second dose. Getting fully vaccinated with both doses provides the best protection against the virus.

The Covid-19 vaccine supply from the federal government is still limited, which is why vaccinations are being rolled out in phases, beginning with those who are most likely to experience severe illness and death from Covid-19. The Health Department will provide more information about registration for the next eligible groups when it is available.

Find answers to common questions and watch a video about how to make your appointment at www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.