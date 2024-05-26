Cosmos best Otters in playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was an intense night at Dressler Gym in Springfield, Vt., for Unified Basketball. It was the first playoff game for the Cosmos and Otter Valley Otters. Both teams came to win the contest. For the Cosmos, the results were positive, as they defeated the Otter with a 40-39 victory.

The Otters took an 8-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, with buckets from Chisamore and Korson. For the Cosmos, Bailey, Powers, and Johnson each contributed two points.

Otter Valley continued in the second quarter with a small lead of four points. Throughout the first half. The Cosmos were at a disadvantage with height from the Otters and baskets from Korson, Elliot, and Derepentigny. Springfield’s Bills was able to earn double buckets, and Bailey and Johnson each earned one as well, bringing the halftime score to 18-14.

Senior Powers is a strong defender in the paint, along with junior Toner, who did a great job closing off the basket. Defensive rebounds from the Cosmos allowed for Springfield to earn points on fast break layups and putbacks. Bailey, Toner and Powers were key factors that helped bring the ball back down to their end into the third and fourth quarters.

In the third quarter Bills and Toner each earned four points, and Bailey hustled to bring in his six points. The Cosmos scored 14 points in the third to the Otters’ 12, and trailed by two with a third quarter score of 30-28.

As the fourth quarter began, Springfield coaches instructed their athletes just what they needed to do. It was in the fourth that Bailey scored eight of his 18 points, as Springifeld pushed the ball to number 21.

The Otters regained possession, but Springfield got the ball back, running more time off the clock. The Otters stole the ball and scored two points on a layup with the Cosmos fouling, bringing the score to 40-38. The fouled Otter went to the line and shot for one point, to bring the score to 40-39 with nine seconds left in the game, and Springfield taking possession. The remaining time ran out, and the Cosmos won their first playoff game.