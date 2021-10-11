Coolidge historian describes Coolidge homestead to Ludlow Rotary

LUDLOW, Vt. – In a wide-ranging presentation, William Jenney, historic site administrator for the Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, described the creation of the site plus some little known aspects of Coolidge’s political life to the Ludlow Rotary Club at its weekly luncheon meeting.

Jenney first outlined how the various buildings now associated with the Coolidge Homestead site in Plymouth Notch were gradually absorbed into the historic site. Much of the location, visited by thousands of visitors each year, did not become part of the site until the middle of the 20th century.

The latest structure added to the site is a modern new building housing many of the keepsakes associated with Coolidge as well as meeting facilities.

Perhaps the most interesting part of his discussion, however, focused on how Calvin Coolidge became involved in politics.

Jenney noted that upon his graduation from Amherst College, Coolidge sent letters to two law firms, one in Montpelier in his home state and a second to a firm in Northampton, Mass. Due to the slow delivery of his letter to Montpelier, Coolidge received a letter from the Northampton firm offering him employment while not receiving any response from the Montpelier firm.

Pondering what might have happened in history had the Montpelier firm responded first, Jenney mused that Coolidge might never have become President of the United States.

However, Coolidge’s political career began in Northampton as its mayor, followed by terms in the Massachusetts House and Senate, ultimately being elected that state’s governor. It was in this position that Coolidge gained national prominence in his handling of the Boston Police Strike of 1919, which gave him a reputation as a man of decisive action.

During the Republican Presidential Convention of 1920, the backroom pols, as was the convention at that time, named a candidate for vice president to support Warren Harding, the nominee for president. When this nomination reached the floor of the convention, the delegates revolted against the backroom proposed nominee and, with the convention delegates yelling “Coolidge, Coolidge,” effectively nominated Coolidge as the VP candidate. He became President in 1923 when Harding died and won reelection in 1924.