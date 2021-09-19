Conversations for the Curious II to discuss the word “God”

CHESTER, Vt. – On Monday, Sept. 27, from 7-8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist minister the Reverend Dr. Nancy Jay Crumbine will focus on the word “God.”

The Zoom meeting will explore questions such as what the word god means and whether we should even be using it anymore. Putting the word into its larger context, she will ask how s/he/it is related to religion, sex, the earth, and politics.

She notes, the conversation will address serious topics but will include levity and laughter. She quotes the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who said, “I would only believe in a god who could dance and laugh.”

This Zoom conversation is the second in a series of five public presentations by the First Universalist Parish of Chester. Others will include discussions of historical and cultural interest, which will be conducted both by Zoom and in person.

To connect with the Zoom conversation, send an email to chestervtuu@gmail.com.