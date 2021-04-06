CHESTER, Vt. – Have you been wondering what goes on in that Unitarian Universalist church you pass on your way to work every morning, or why so many of your UU friends are so involved in social justice issues? Then join the Rev. Dr. Nancy Jay Crumbine for a Zoom “Conversation for the Curious: What the heck is Unitarian Universalism?” Tuesday, April 20, from 7-8 p.m.

The conversation will include questions such as how Unitarian Universalism differs from other religions and why are those differences important? Why are humility and doubt the source of our joy? Where does social justice fit in? There will also be “polite thoughts on sex, religion, and politics, of course, included,” Crumbine adds, “and laughter throughout.”

Crumbine, former minister of the UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich, Vt., is one of several consulting ministers at the First Universalist Parish of Chester. She is a professor at Dartmouth College, has written and lectured widely under the auspices of local and national organizations such as the Vermont, New Hampshire and National Humanities Councils, and is the author of “Humility, Anger, and Grace” and “The Unitarian Paradox,” both of which address issues central to the Unitarian Universalist perspective.

Crumbine invites the curious to come listen, ask questions, and meet other curious people who have found meaningful community in UU congregations.

The UU umbrella organization, the Unitarian Universalist Association, www.UUA.org, provides support to around 1,000 UU congregations in the U.S., as well as several hundred overseas. For more information or to get the Zoom address for this event, contact chestervtuu@gmail.com.