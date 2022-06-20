Construction updates, week of June 20

REGION – Motorists will continue encounter road and bridge construction throughout the region. Please be cautious, anticipate delays, and drive safely.

Interstate 91 Exit 8:

There will be a lane reduction and a lane shift in the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate. A crossover traffic pattern has been installed and traffic has been reduced to one lane of travel in each direction within the construction zone. This pattern will remain in place throughout the construction season and into the fall.

Shoulder closures and alternating one-way traffic on Route 131 under the bridge may be required.

Crews continue to work on the southern approach and structure repairs to Bridge 30N, which is located over the Exit 8 interchange on I-91, and spans Route 131 in Weathersfield. This may result in alternating one-way traffic at times.

Crews will continue forming the F-barrier on the bridge, a 4-foot concrete guardrail along the bridge deck.

Projected competition is Oct. 2022.

Route 11 Paving:

Hot in Place paving operations have been completed along Route 11 between Chester and Springfield.

The traveling public will encounter crack sealing, sign installation, and guardrail operations at various locations along the length of the project.

Paving of the final, or wearing course of asphalt, is scheduled to begin Saturday, June 25. Motorists should expect one-way alternating traffic in the vicinity of active construction operations.

Vermont Route 100:

Drivers can expect one-lane operations during construction on Route 100 in Plymouth between Route 100A and Route 4. Milling operations will continue this week, along with guardrail replacement.

Projected completion is Aug. 2022.