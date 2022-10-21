Conservation Commission hosts forum

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster Conservation Commission works to steward and raise awareness of the many significant natural resources in the town of Westminster. One such much-valued site, a marsh on Henwood Hill Road, has many abutters, neighbors, and visitors with a range of interests and needs regarding the land. The Conservation Commission is hosting a forum at the end of October to share perspectives and ideas concerning ongoing stewardship of the site and would like to hear from everyone who has an interest in the marsh, whether as land-owner, abutter, or visitor.

The forum will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6:30–8 p.m. at the Westminster Institute, Butterfield Library, 3435 US Route 5, Westminster, Vt. For more information, contact the Conservation Commission at www.westminstervtconservation@gmail.com.