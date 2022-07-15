Connecticut Valley Football and Cheerleading camp and signups

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football League (CVPWFL) will be hosting the 11th annual four day Jim Tully Football and Cheerleader Camp on Aug. 8–12, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Hadley Field Complex at BFUHS, Westminster, Vt. This camp will be for kids entering grades three through eight and cheerleaders ages 4–14.

Camp registration will be Monday, Aug. 8, starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 there will be sign-ups for the CVPWFL season at BFUHS at 5:30 p.m. There will be no camp that day.

Attending football players are expected to wear shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers, and cheerleaders are expected to wear shorts or sweatpants, t-shirts, and sneakers. Instructors will be football and cheerleading coaches who have coached at levels ranging from pee wee to college.

Children from all areas are encouraged to sign up for the camp. All campers will receive a camp t-shirt and Friday, Aug. 12 there will be a pizza, brought by Athens Pizza. There will be a guest speaker present on all four nights of camp. Questions and concerns may be brought to Casey Cota at 802-463-9850, Ed Vancor at 802-376-5902, Laura Lockerby at 802-376-4305, or Cathy Hartmann at 802-289-4482.

Additionally, CVPWFL is entering its 54th year of football and will have their yearly signups and tryouts on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug 16 at 5:30 p.m. at BFUHS. Equipment issue will be on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. Bring shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers to tryouts. Tryouts are open to children entering third through eighth grade throughout the Connecticut Valley, including Vermont and New Hampshire residents.

There are three teams available: a third grade team, a Pee Wee Football team for grades four through six, and a Junior High Program for grades seven and eight. All who wish to participate must attend one of the signup nights, including players already enrolled in the league, or call Jeff Potter at 802-376-5266 or Ed Vancor at 802-376-5902. There are no weight limits. All are welcome.

CVPWFL is also offering a Flag Football League for younger players. This league is open to ages 4–7. Signups will be at the same as the Pee Wee signups specified above.