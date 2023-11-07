Concert to benefit WCA flood recovery

WESTON, Vt. – New Thought Vermont, a Weston-based nonprofit supporting community health, wellbeing, and creativity, is sponsoring a concert on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m., at the Walker Farm Theater, to benefit continuing flood recovery expenses for the Weston Community Association (WCA). The nonprofit WCA maintains historic and natural landmarks, including the heavily damaged Weston Playhouse.

The hourlong event will feature the Castleton Quartet, an ensemble comprised of local musicians and educators. Featured will be enjoyable and diverse classical, folk, and pop selections, including the works of Cole Porter, John Williams, and Leonard Cohen. Also on the program will be the Vermont State University String Quartet, comprised of leading string players from the Castleton campus. Their presentation will include music in the fiddle and classical traditions, as well as selections by Taylor Swift and Charlie Daniels.

There will be no admission fee for the event. Donations for repairs of the Weston Playhouse are encouraged. Doors will open at 3:40 p.m. prior to the concert; reservations are not needed. For information, contact New Thought Vermont at 802-824-3810 or newthoughtvt@yahoo.com.