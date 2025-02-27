Concert to benefit veterans at Claremont Opera House

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Rockin’ 4 Vets brings its Rock n’ Roll Circus to the Claremont Opera House on Saturday, March 22, at 7 p.m., for a veterans benefit event to support Rolling Thunder NH Chapter 2, the local chapter of Rolling Thunder Inc.

Montgomery, a New England Blues Legend, performed across the world as a member of the Johnny Winter Band and leader of the James Montgomery Band, sharing the stage with artists such as Aerosmith, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Sly & the Family Stone, Foghat, Poco, and the Allman Brothers, among others.

Guitar great Jon Butcher came to town and established himself as a killer performer, forming, among other bands, the Jon Butcher Axis, releasing records on both Polydor and Capitol Records, who beyond their New England base opened U.S. tours for acts such as J. Geils and Def Leppard. Adding to the lineup is Connecticut Blues Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Pitchell, known for performances and recordings with the likes of the Rock Hall of Fame performers the Allman Brothers Band, Dave Mason (Traffic), and Clarence Clemmons (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band), among a long list of others.

Completing this stellar lineup is the trio of Danny Klein, the “Ace on Bass,” a founding member of Boston’s legendary and globally renowned J. Geils Band; Kevin James Graham, from the recent season of NBC’s “the Voice;” and finally Kate Russo, of Big Brother & the Holding Company, the launching pad for Janis Joplin and one of the historic Summer of Love bands from San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury.

With this lineup, you can expect a good amount of classic rock featuring original material, some Johnny Winter, Jimi Hendrix, J. Geils, Janis Joplin, Allman Brothers, and much more, all for a great cause.

Rolling Thunder is a national organization with local chapters in almost every state in the nation. Primarily known for its involvement with the POW/MIA mission, it is not exclusively limited to it. Rolling Thunder is also heavily involved in assisting veterans who, upon separation from the military, suffer from issues caused by and related to PTSD, addiction, homelessness, and related to their quality of life. They endeavor to serve those who served us honorably.

Reserved seating tickets are available on The Park Theatre website at www.cohnh.org. The show will also include a limited number of front-of-house VIP meet-and-greet tickets, allowing early admission and an opportunity to interact with the artists prior to the show for photos and an autographed event poster.