WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Offer a talent or just come to watch and support your neighbors at a Community Talent Share, Sunday, August 14, from 6–8 p.m. at the Westminster Institute, on Route 5 in Westminster, Vt.

Community members are invited to bring talents to share with their neighbors: music, poetry, juggling, dance, jokes, magic tricks. What talent might you have to share?

The Talent Share will include a potluck of snacks and fingerfoods. The event is open to people of all ages and is free of charge. Donations are welcome to support expenses.

“In addition to learning about the hidden talents and supporting your neighbors, The Talent Share is an opportunity to practice creative forms of communication and community involvement,” says Jeanette Staley.

This event is hosted by the Humanity Network, a community organization started by Staley and Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun in 2021. The Humanity Network works to provide opportunities to bring our community together, to support each other, to learn from one another toward finding collaborative solutions to issues as they arise within our community. We are nearly 50 participants, and if you’d like more information on how to join us or think an issue needs community attention, please contact Jeanette Staley at jeanette.staley@vcfa.edu or Michelle Bos-Lun at mboslun@gmail.com.