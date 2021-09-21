Community presentation on Main Street Study and Master Plan

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Oct. 7, 2021 has been set as the initial community meeting to review the Main Street Study and Master Plan for Londonderry’s North Village Center. The meeting will be hosted by Stevens & Associates of Brattleboro, the firm selected to undertake the study and development of a master plan. S&A will present an overview of the project, share initial findings, and collect input from the community.

The MSMP project, launched in late June, is funded through a Municipal Planning Grant from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. Based on criteria the in town’s Request for Proposals, the S&A will develop and recommend implementable plans for a vibrant, accessible, safe, mixed-use district to supports existing and new business. These recommendations will reflect and retain the existing features and character of the North Village.

During a walk-through of the North Village, Project Manager Mark Westa commented, “We’re impressed with the extent of revitalization efforts already underway by the Planning Commission and Londonderry volunteers. Having done similar projects in towns located in river basins, we understand the challenges. At the same time, our prior experiences have given us insight and knowledge of potential solutions and funding resources available to Londonderry.”

Stevens & Associates’ team of architects, planners, and engineers have successfully completed numerous projects in river basin towns and villages. This experience has given them a strong understanding of the many impediments to development and to improvements in the public realm such as flooding and flood damage, lack of a community water supply and wastewater treatment services, and problematic intersections.

The Oct. 7 meeting at Neighborhood Connections will be the first of several opportunities within the study and completion of the MSMP for residents to express their preferences, look at plans, and interact with the consultants.

Planning Commission Chair Sharon Crossman noted, “There is significant Covid relief money coming to our town from the federal government that can address water supply and wastewater issues. In addition, there is funding to address many of the challenges we face in building a viable, strong North Main Street.”

More information on the Main Street Master Plan, Stevens & Associates, and the Oct. 7 meeting can be found at www.onelondonderry.org and www.londonderryvt.org.