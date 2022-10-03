Community members enjoy time with Kurn Hattin Kids

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – A select group of community members, who have “adopted a cottage” at Kurn Hattin Homes, enjoy a special gathering every year. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual sponsor dinner and cottage visits were held on Sept. 15, 2022. The program includes invitations to area businesses, clubs, and individuals, to not only support the children’s cottage residences, but also, and most importantly, visit and spend time with and get to know the children. The program has been very successful, and there is a waiting list to join. Attending this year’s event were individuals from Cota & Cota, Keene Elm-City Rotary, Mascoma Bank, Dave & Lisa Therrien, Savings Bank of Walpole, and Streeter Contractors, LLC.

Prior to what is always a delicious dinner at Kurn Hattin Homes, the guests and children engaged in get-to-know-you activities, followed by dessert and fun time at the cottages. Children told stories, danced, and even had the guests playing outdoors in pushcarts.

Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Learn more at www.kurnhattin.org.