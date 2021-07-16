Community greenhouse organization forming in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Out of a passion for gardening and wanting to help new gardeners during the pandemic, a Facebook page was created, Victory Gardening for the 21st Century, and a group of gardeners began meeting weekly via Zoom. From here a small group of folks got together to discuss the possibility of creating a community greenhouse. Serendipity stepped in shortly thereafter and the group found themselves in possession of a donated 32-by-100-foot historic Lord & Burnham Greenhouse. Chester Community Greenhouse & Gardens, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was born. Their search for a downtown location for the greenhouse began in earnest a year ago, and the group hopes to begin the process of reconstruction in the spring of 2022.

Community greenhouses work much like community gardens where people can rent a garden plot or raised bed for a nominal fee. “It’s all very exciting to envision this beautiful greenhouse in the heart of our community that will allow folks, who might not otherwise have the space, to be able to grow their own food,” said board member Melody Reed. There will also be taller raised beds for the older folks and accessible garden tables for wheelchair-bound gardeners. The greenhouse will be a source for learning for both students and adults and various educational workshops will be offered. Crafts workshops with a gardening theme are another possibility.

“We are very fortunate to have really great people on our board,” said Cheryl Joy Lipton, president of CCG&G, adding that their newest member has been researching various grants. Grants, especially government grants, can require a lot of paperwork best done by a professional. CCG&G is now seeking a certified public accountant. Nonprofit experience is desired, especially experience working with government grants. The ideal candidate will have a passion for community service and be willing to accept tax deductible, in-kind donation receipts for the accounting service provided.

For more information about CCG&G, visit www.chestergreenhouse.org/contact-us or email chestergreenhouse@gmail.com.