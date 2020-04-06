Community Easter Sunrise Worship live-streamed

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Sunday, April 12 at 6 a.m., the Community Easter Sunrise Worship sponsored by the Association of Springfield Area Churches will be live streamed over the North Springfield Baptist Church YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCXV0DNO33dbMdXTJ5ZKUxTQ. This will replace the usual gathering at the boat landing due to the desire to remain compliant with directives to avoid large gatherings. Rev. Gerry Piper of the United Methodist Church will be leading the service as usual with the support of other area pastors.