Community Conversation with BRIC at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join the Black River Innovation Campus (BRIC) team at the Springfield Town Library, on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m., for an exciting opportunity to learn more about BRIC and its mission to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and education in our community. This free informational session will highlight our past achievements, including our popular eight-week actuator course for aspiring entrepreneurs, STEAM programs for educators, and K-12 outreach initiatives. We’ll also share updates on our cutting-edge Fab Lab, equipped with 3D printers, a laser cutter, a vinyl cutter, a screen printer, and high-end PCs for modeling and editing.

As we continue to expand, including building renovations to enhance capacity and safety, we look forward to discussing plans, including our summer camps for students and professional development programs. This event is open to the public, and we invite you to join the conversation about how BRIC is shaping the future of innovation in our community.

To sign up for a reminder, visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.