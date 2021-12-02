Community Closet’s final free open house

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Community Closet at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls, will hold its final free open house, Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All merchandise is free; donations welcome.

Based on the enthusiasm from our Nov. 6 open house, the vestry decided to repeat the event. Meanwhile, we have received a number of winter coats and jackets in all sizes.

Clothing for children and adults is our principal business. After this event, we will accept donations of new or gently used clean clothing when the shop is open again for regular hours in January.