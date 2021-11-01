Community Closet to host open house

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Community Closet at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls, will have an open house, Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All merchandise is free, donations welcome.

Clothing for children and adults is our principal business. However, for this event there will be a number of other items available. Dish sets and selected other glassware, Christmas decorations, and many one-of-a-kind items to name a few.

In January 2022, the Community Closet will announce a grand reopening with regular hours. Our focus will be primarily clothing for children and adults. Donations of clothing will once again be accepted. Additional information will be forthcoming right after the New Year.