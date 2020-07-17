Community Action Team hosts Windham region COVID-19 recovery forum

REGION – On July 23, residents of the Windham region are invited to a virtual COVID-19 Recovery Forum, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., to share challenges, ideas, and strategies for community response, economic recovery, and long-term resilience and renewal.

The forum is one of a series hosted by the Local Support and Community Action Team of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Task Force.

Participants are all invited to join a brief opening session and then breakout into their choice of one of four discussion topics chosen by a steering committee of leaders from the region. The breakout sessions include: Childcare & Family Care, Housing, Arts the Cultural Economy and Regional Nonprofits, and Business and Workforce Recovery.

Chis Campany, executive director of the Windham Regional Commission says, “Based upon lessons from Tropical Storm Irene and the need for a long-term recovery response, the Windham Region COVID-19 Community Response Committee was organized as a means by which to communicate ideas and needs across sectors – housing, hunger, health, human services, businesses, municipalities, nonprofits. This forum will be a great opportunity to hear from the broader public about how needs are and are not being met, and ideas for faster, smoother recovery.”

All are welcome and encouraged to join the forum discussions. To learn more about the forums and to register, visit www.vtrural.org/recovery/windham or contact info@vtrural.org or 802-223-6091 with questions or for registration assistance.