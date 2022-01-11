Community Action Live collects food for MLK Day

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Monday, Jan. 17, The Springfield Town Democratic Committee will hold its second annual Community Service Day in tribute to Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Committee members will be stationed at the Shaw’s Market in The Plaza to collect food for The Family Center from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The STDC was awed last year by the generosity of our community. Because of the generosity of Springfield’s community members, the committee was able to raise $500 and 35 boxes of food. Everyone who volunteered remarked at how uplifting it was to see the community come together to support one another.

Look for the table in front of the Shaw’s in Springfield to help honor the legacy of MLK by giving back to the community.