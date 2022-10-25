Committee buttons up Meeting House

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 15, under the direction of Mr. Walter Wallace, curator for the Rockingham Meeting House, members and friends of the Rockingham Republican Town Committee finished projects at both the meeting and hearse houses during their final work session of the season. Steve Hearne, Don Taylor, Albert D’Armand, Bill Morse, and guest Tim Wessel, spent most of their day replacing the distressed flooring in the hearse house with heavy planks from a local sawmill. The hearse house protects a circa 1816 funeral wagon built in Saxtons River. A prize awaits the person who can give the name of the last horse to pull the wagon.

Work on other projects will continue next spring as weather permits. If you are interested in lending a hand, please call Bill Morse at 802-591-1793 or contact by email at williammorse42@gmail.com.