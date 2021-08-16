GROTON, Conn. – Watch the Commissioning Commemoration for the U.S.S. Vermont (SSN 792) Aug. 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. with the live streaming of the event at the U.S. Naval Submarine Base New London, in Groton, Conn. This event will take place pier side next to the U.S.S. Vermont.

This once in a lifetime event is to commemorate the administrative commissioning that took place April 18, 2020. The last time that a U.S. Naval vessel carried the namesake of Vermont was with the commissioning of the battleship U.S.S. Vermont (BB-20) in 1907.

The website link is www.allhands.navy.mil/Live-Stream. The link will open for the event at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. It is possible viewing details could change, please check www.ussvermont.org for updates.