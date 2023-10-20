Colorpuncture workshop at Wholistic Wellness Center

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Fall is here, and things are happening at the Wholistic Wellness Center, 160 Wall Street in Springfield. We are starting up our workshops to help you prepare for winter – and beyond.

Our first workshop will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., right here at the center. The workshop is “Colorpuncture for Me and My Family” by Cornelia Elsaesser, the first and only colorpuncture practitioner in Vermont. Elsaesser will be teaching the basic principles of Esogetic Colorpuncture, a unique way to gently heal your body using colored light on acupuncture points. You’ll learn to apply colored light treatments for colds, immune system stabilization, better sleep, stronger focus, relaxation, conflict resolution, plus therapies for children. This class will benefit your whole family. A workbook is included with the cost of the class. To register, call or text Cornelia at 763-807-9866, or email her at cornelia@coloredlighthealing.com. Cornelia is a modern-day alchemist and master healer. To learn more about colorpuncture, go to www.colorpuncture.org. Follow us on Facebook to learn more about happenings at the Wholistic Wellness Center.