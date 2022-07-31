Cold River Materials donates sandbox to Kurn Hattin

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Do you remember playing in a sandbox when you were a child? It was a wonderful, creative time. The Kurn Hattin Homes’ children now have that opportunity. A big thank you to Gary Patch, Area Manager for Cold River Materials in Walpole, N.H. for donating and, along with his team, installing a large sandbox for the children. Also, thank you to Annette Wilson, who was a long-term substitute teacher last fall at Kurn Hattin Homes, for initiating this donation. A sandbox is one of the best nature-made toys for children. They practice collaboration and social skills, such as asking for objects and sharing. Math and science are all integrated during sandbox play. The Kurn Hattin children are loving creating in their new sandbox.