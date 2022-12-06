Climate Action & Advocacy Tour at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., join Senator-elect Rebecca White, Keep Vermont Cool Campaign Manager Jordan Heiden, and State Representative Michelle Boslun for a discussion on Climate Action and Advocacy at the Rockingham Library. Get ready for an interactive evening of climate action, including a brief presentation, advocacy training, legislator meet and greets, food, music, and giveaways. This event is free and open to the public. Email Jane Stromberg at jstromberg@vpirg.org with any questions.